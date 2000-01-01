Rockwealth Resources Corp (TSX:RWR.H)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RWR.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RWR.H
- Market CapCAD6.830m
- SymbolTSX:RWR.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA77433M1068
Company Profile
Rockwealth Resources Corp is an exploration stage company, engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties around the world. The company is currently evaluating opportunities for Carlin-type gold deposits in the southwest Kyrgyz Republic, in the prolific Tien Shan gold belt, home to giant gold deposits such as Murantau (Uzbekistan) and the Kumtor (Eastern Kyrgyzstan).Rockwealth Resources Corp is an exploration stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties.