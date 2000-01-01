Company Profile

Rockwealth Resources Corp is an exploration stage company, engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties around the world. The company is currently evaluating opportunities for Carlin-type gold deposits in the southwest Kyrgyz Republic, in the prolific Tien Shan gold belt, home to giant gold deposits such as Murantau (Uzbekistan) and the Kumtor (Eastern Kyrgyzstan).Rockwealth Resources Corp is an exploration stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties.