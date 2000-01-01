Company Profile

Rockwell Medical Inc is a US-based fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease with its products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. The company's drug products are Triferic and Calcitriol. Triferic is a therapy indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in adult hemodialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. Calcitriol is a generic drug for treating secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. The company operates in one segment of the hemodialysis market which involves the manufacture, sale, and distribution of hemodialysis products. The majority of the revenue is generated form the United States.