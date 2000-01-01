Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (TSX:RUM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RUM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RUM
- Market CapCAD3.560m
- SymbolTSX:RUM
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINCA77472P1018
Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc through its subsidiary owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. The company offers product mix including beer, wine, spirits, ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware.