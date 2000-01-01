RocTool (EURONEXT:ALROC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALROC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALROC
- Market Cap€12.490m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALROC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINFR0010523167
Company Profile
RocTool is engaged in the research, development and licensing of molding technologies. It offers licenses of its patents to companies in automotive and transportation, construction and medical equipment market.