Rogers Communications Inc (TSE:RCI.A)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RCI.A
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RCI.A
- Market CapCAD29.579bn
- SymbolTSE:RCI.A
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINCA7751091017
Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers' wireless business accounted for over 60% of the company's total sales in 2019 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years. Rogers' cable segment, which provides about one fourth of total sales, offers home Internet, television, and landline phone service to consumers and businesses. Remaining sales come from Rogers' media unit, which owns and operates various television and radio stations and the Toronto Blue Jays. Rogers' significant exposure to sports also includes ownership stakes in the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, FC, and Argonauts.Rogers Communications Inc is the largest wireless carrier in Canada. The company provides cable network, Internet access, TV, and phone services. Through its subsidiaries it owns the Sportsnet TV network.