Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs develop and manufacture engineered materials and components for sale to original equipment manufacturers and component suppliers. The firm operates in three business segments: advanced connectivity solutions, which manufactures circuit materials for applications in communications infrastructure, automotive, and consumer electronics markets; elastomeric material solutions, which provide cushioning, sealing, and impact protection in automotive, transportation, and construction applications; and power electronics solutions, which sells ceramic substrate materials for power module applications. The firm generates revenue primarily in the United States, China, and Germany, but has a presence around the world.