Rogue Resources Inc (TSX:RRS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RRS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RRS
- Market CapCAD1.680m
- SymbolTSX:RRS
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA77536Q2027
Company Profile
Rogue Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage mining company. It is engaged in the business of exploring for silica, nickel and iron ore in Quebec and Ontario.