Rogue Resources Inc (TSX:RRS)

North American company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market CapCAD1.680m
  • SymbolTSX:RRS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA77536Q2027

Company Profile

Rogue Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage mining company. It is engaged in the business of exploring for silica, nickel and iron ore in Quebec and Ontario.

