Rojo Resources Ltd (TSX:RJ.H)

North American company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market CapCAD1.370m
  • SymbolTSX:RJ.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA77543W2004

Company Profile

Rojo Resources Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is primarily involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and other investments.

