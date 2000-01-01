Rojo Resources Ltd (TSX:RJ.H)
Company Info - RJ.H
- Market CapCAD1.370m
- SymbolTSX:RJ.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- ISINCA77543W2004
Company Profile
Rojo Resources Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is primarily involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and other investments.