Rokmaster Resources Corp (TSX:RKR)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD1.260m
  • SymbolTSX:RKR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA77543A2083

Rokmaster Resources Corp is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company. It is focused on the development of Duncan Lake Zinc- Lead property and Big Copper property.

