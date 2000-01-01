Rolling Optics Holding AB B (OMX:RO)
Rolling Optics Holding AB is engaged in the business of supplying micro optical security materials and anti-counterfeit solutions for brand protection. The company operates in two areas - Brand Security, which protects companies and brands from counterfeits and High Security, which includes bank notes, ID cards and passports.ICTA AB through its subsidiaries operates in the areas of digital technology, data, design and mobile games development.