Rollins Inc is a provider of pest and termite control services. Rollins offers pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries offer their services to residential and commercial customers in North America and Australia. In Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, and Mexico, the company operates a franchise system.Rollins Inc offers pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers in North America with international franchises in Central America and others. The company operates in one business segment that is Pest and Termite Control.