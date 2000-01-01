Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RR.
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RR.
- Market Cap£13.486bn
- SymbolLSE:RR.
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINGB00B63H8491
Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is a pre-eminent engineering company. The group is organised into five customer-facing businesses: Civil Aerospace, Defence Aerospace, Power Systems, Marine and Nuclear.