Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RR.

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RR.

  • Market Cap£13.486bn
  • SymbolLSE:RR.
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B63H8491

Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is a pre-eminent engineering company. The group is organised into five customer-facing businesses: Civil Aerospace, Defence Aerospace, Power Systems, Marine and Nuclear.

Latest RR. news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

RR. Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .