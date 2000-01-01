Company Profile

Rome Resources Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico and Argentina, and other assets in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and tungsten. The company holds 100% interests in mineral rights in Argentina and concessions in the states of Michoacan, and Sonora. The company holds various exploration properties namely Vavarco Property, San Isidro Property, Inguaran Property, Sonora Project, Mexico.Rome Resources Ltd is a mining and mineral exploration company. The company's exploration is focused on copper, gold and uranium properties.