Company Profile

Romeo Power Inc is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Through its energy dense battery modules and packs, Romeo Power enables large-scale sustainable transportation by delivering safer, longer lasting batteries with longer range and shorter charge times. With greater energy density, the company is able to create lightweight and efficient solutions that deliver superior performance, and provide improved acceleration, range, safety and durability. Its modules and packs are customizable and scalable, and they are optimized by its proprietary battery management system.