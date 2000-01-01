Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of precious and base metal exploration across North America with a primary focus on gold, silver, and copper. The company's British Columbia projects consist of Golden Triangle, Trek property, Newmont Lake property, JW property, and Royce/Porc property; the Scossa gold project is located in Nevada; the Lundmark and Timmis Hislop projects are situated in Ontario; and the Quebec based project is composed of the La Corne project.Romios Gold Resources Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of precious and base metal exploration across North America with a primary focus on gold, silver, and copper.