Romulus Resources Ltd (TSX:ROM.H)

North American company
Market Info - ROM.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ROM.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:ROM.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7762061041

Company Profile

Romulus Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company engaged in sourcing and exploring mineral properties in North America.

