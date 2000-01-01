Root Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:ROOT)
- SymbolNASDAQ:ROOT
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- ISINUS77664L1089
Root Inc develops and launches a direct-to-consumer personal automobile insurance and mobile technology company. It is a direct-to-consumer personal auto insurance, renters insurance and mobile technology company. The company offers renters insurance in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia. It generates revenue from the sale of auto insurance policies within the United States.