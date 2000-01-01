Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies Ltd Chess Depository Interest (ASX:ROO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ROO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ROO
- Market CapAUD2.640m
- SymbolASX:ROO
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ROO9
Company Profile
Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies Ltd is engaged in the development and commercializing disruptive, modular, cutting-edge technologies to address critical problems being faced by agriculture today, including plant climate management.