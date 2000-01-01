Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

North American company
Company Info - ROP

  • Market Cap$31.160bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ROP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7766961061

Company Profile

Roper is a diversified technology company that operates out of four segments: Application Software, Network Software & Systems, Measurement & Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies. The firm’s culture emphasizes acquiring asset-light, cash-generative businesses. Roper then reinvests this excess cash in businesses that yield incrementally higher rates of return. While the firm’s businesses are managed in a decentralized manner, Roper does not passively manage its portfolio. Instead, Roper manages its businesses through the Socratic method and empowers decision-makers through group executive coaching. Roper has now rotated a clear majority of its business from legacy industrial products into technology software in mature, niche markets with large quantities of deferred revenue.Roper Technologies Inc is a diversified technology company. The firm offers industrial pumps, water meters, sensors, valves, control systems, highway tolling systems and SaaS brokerage for freight and food markets, digital imaging, and software systems.

Latest ROP news

