Company Profile

Roper is a diversified technology company that operates out of four segments: Application Software, Network Software & Systems, Measurement & Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies. The firm’s culture emphasizes acquiring asset-light, cash-generative businesses. Roper then reinvests this excess cash in businesses that yield incrementally higher rates of return. While the firm’s businesses are managed in a decentralized manner, Roper does not passively manage its portfolio. Instead, Roper manages its businesses through the Socratic method and empowers decision-makers through group executive coaching. Roper has now rotated a clear majority of its business from legacy industrial products into technology software in mature, niche markets with large quantities of deferred revenue.Roper Technologies Inc is a diversified technology company. The firm offers industrial pumps, water meters, sensors, valves, control systems, highway tolling systems and SaaS brokerage for freight and food markets, digital imaging, and software systems.