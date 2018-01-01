Roquefort Therapeutics (LSE:ROQ) Share Price

ROQ
Roquefort Therapeutics
UK company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
Company Profile
Roquefort Therapeutics PLC is engaged in pursuing opportunities to acquire medical biotechnology businesses that are at an early stage in the medical sector including Drug and vaccine development; Diagnostics; Immuno-therapy; and Cell and gene therapies.
LSE:ROQ
GB00BMDQ2T15
GBX
