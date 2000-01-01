Rose Petroleum (LSE:ROSE)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ROSE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ROSE

  • Market Cap£2.940m
  • SymbolLSE:ROSE
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF44KY60

Company Profile

Rose Petroleum PLC is engaged in the multi-asset natural resources business. The company is organized into two operating divisions: Uranium and Copper, and Oil and Gas.

Latest ROSE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ROSE Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .