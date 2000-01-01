Rosehill Resources Inc A (NASDAQ:ROSE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ROSE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ROSE
- Market Cap$57.540m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ROSE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS7773851057
Company Profile
Rosehill Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on growing production and reserves in the core of the Delaware Basin, through drilling and bolt-on acquisitions.