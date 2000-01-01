Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It is focused on the exploration, development, acquisition and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company's assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin, and the Fort Worth Basin.Rosehill Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on growing production and reserves in the core of the Delaware Basin, through drilling and bolt-on acquisitions.