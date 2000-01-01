Rosetta Genomics Ltd (NASDAQ:ROSG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ROSG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ROSG

  • Market Cap$2.510m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ROSG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0011026494

Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd is an Israel based genomic diagnostics company operating globally. The firm markets and sells four diagnostic tests based on its microRNA technologies namely, RosettaGX Cancer Origin, mi-LUNG, mi-KIDNEY and RosettaGx Reveal.

Latest ROSG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .