Rosita Mining Corp (TSX:RST)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RST

  • Market CapCAD1.670m
  • SymbolTSX:RST
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA77815L1067

Company Profile

Rosita Mining Corp is an exploration-stage company. It mainly focuses on installing a processing facility for gold and copper recovery at the historic Santa Rosita Mine.

Latest RST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .