UK company
Market Info - RGP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RGP

  • Market Cap£3.280m
  • SymbolLSE:RGP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0002192606

Company Profile

Ross Group PLC through its subsidiaries involved in supply chain management services to various specialized Industries, particularly throughout Asia. It is engaged in producing high-quality Chitin.Ross Group PLC through its subsidiaries is engaged in the distribution of consumer electronic branded products, sales agency and supply chain management activities.

Latest RGP news

RGP Regulatory news

