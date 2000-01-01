Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST)
Ross Stores is a leading American off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, operating over 1,700 stores (at the end of fiscal 2018) across the Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts banners. Ross offers a variety of name-brand products and targets undercutting conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-70%. The company uses an opportunistic, flexible merchandising approach; together with a relatively low-frills shopping environment centered on a treasure-hunt experience, Ross maximizes inventory turnover and traffic, enabling its low-price approach. In fiscal 2018, 26% of sales came from the ladies' department, 26% from home accents (including bed and bath), 14% from accessories, 13% from each of men's and shoes, and 8% from children's. All sales were made in the United States.Ross Stores Inc is the off-price apparel and home fashion chains which is engaged in selling name-brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions to middle-income consumers.