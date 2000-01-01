Rosseti PJSC GDR (LSE:RSTI)
- Market Cap$4.236bn
- SymbolLSE:RSTI
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINUS69343X2071
Rosseti PJSC and its subsidiaries provides electricity transmission and distribution and network connection services in Russia. The company holds interests in and manages 15 distribution grid companies and Federal Grid Company in Russia.