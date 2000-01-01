Rosss (MTA:ROS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ROS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ROS
- Market Cap€6.590m
- SymbolMTA:ROS
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0004297575
Company Profile
Rosss engaged in the planning, production and commercialization of metal shelving for storage solutions for the management of commercial and industrial spaces. It produces static, mobile, dynamic and automatic storage and archive solutions for sectors.