Rostelecom PJSC ADR (LSE:RKMD)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RKMD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RKMD

  • Market Cap$2.104bn
  • SymbolLSE:RKMD
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7785291078

Company Profile

Rostelecom PJSC had a monopoly on domestic and international long-distance telephone services in Russia until the market was deregulated on Jan. 1, 2006, allowing competition. The firm still has over 50% market share in the sector. It carries over 10 billion domestic and over 4.8 billion international long-distance minutes of traffic. Rostelecom also runs other businesses, including leased line services, intelligent network services, and customer equipment servicing.Long-Distance and International Telecommunications Rostelecom PJSC provides communication services including local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone services, VPN and data centres services.

Latest RKMD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

RKMD Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .