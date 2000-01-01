Rotation Minerals Ltd (TSX:ROT)

North American company
Market Info - ROT

Company Info - ROT

  • Market CapCAD4.170m
  • SymbolTSX:ROT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA77866A1084

Company Profile

Rotation Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

Latest ROT news

