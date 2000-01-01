Company Profile

Rotork PLC is a U.K.-based company that designs and manufactures actuators. The company operates in four segments. The controls segment designs, manufactures, and markets electric actuators. The fluid systems segment designs, manufactures, and distributes pneumatic and hydraulic actuators. The gears segment designs, manufactures, and distributes gearboxes, adaptations, and ancillaries for the valve industry. The instruments segment produces high-precision pneumatic controls and power transmission products. The company has a global presence, with North America and Asia-Pacific its two largest markets.Rotork PLC is a designer and manufacturer of actuators used for the automation of industrial valves and flow control products.