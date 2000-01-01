Route1 Inc (TSX:ROI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ROI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ROI

  • Market CapCAD12.700m
  • SymbolTSX:ROI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA77929Q4051

Company Profile

Route1 Inc delivers security and identity management solutions to enterprises including businesses, government, and military which requires universal, secure access to all digital resources and sensitive data.

Latest ROI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .