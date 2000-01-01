Rover Group Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:ROVR)
Market Info - ROVR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ROVR
- Market Cap$377.780m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ROVR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINUS77936F1030
Company Profile
Rover Group Inc is a online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and grooming.