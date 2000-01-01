Rover Group Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:ROVR)

North American company
Market Info - ROVR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ROVR

  • Market Cap$377.780m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ROVR
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPersonal Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS77936F1030

Company Profile

Rover Group Inc is a online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and grooming.

