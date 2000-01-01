Rox Resources Ltd (ASX:RXL)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RXL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RXL

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:RXL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000RXL6

Company Profile

Rox Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Mt Fisher Gold, Fisher East nickel and Collurabbie Nickel-Gold. The Youanmi Gold Mine has located 480 km to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.Rox Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Mt Fisher Gold, Fisher East nickel, Bonya copper and Collurabbie Nickel-Gold.

Latest RXL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .