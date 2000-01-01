Rox Resources Ltd (ASX:RXL)
- SymbolASX:RXL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINAU000000RXL6
Rox Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Mt Fisher Gold, Fisher East nickel and Collurabbie Nickel-Gold. The Youanmi Gold Mine has located 480 km to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.Rox Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Mt Fisher Gold, Fisher East nickel, Bonya copper and Collurabbie Nickel-Gold.