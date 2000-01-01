Roxy-Pacific Holdings Ltd (SGX:E8Z)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - E8Z

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - E8Z

  • Market CapSGD515.070m
  • SymbolSGX:E8Z
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1W66939735

Company Profile

Roxy-Pacific Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based real estate company. It operates in three business segments including Hotel ownership, Property development, and Property investment segment.

Latest E8Z news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .