Roxy-Pacific Holdings Ltd (SGX:E8Z)
Company Info - E8Z
- Market CapSGD515.070m
- SymbolSGX:E8Z
- IndustryReal Estate
- ISINSG1W66939735
Company Profile
Roxy-Pacific Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based real estate company. It operates in three business segments including Hotel ownership, Property development, and Property investment segment.