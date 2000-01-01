Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.Royal Bank of Canada is one of the largest Canadian banks. It provides diversified financial services, personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services worldwide.