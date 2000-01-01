Royal Century Resources Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8125)
- Market CapHKD43.380m
- SymbolSEHK:8125
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- ISINHK0000205101
Royal Century Resources Holdings Ltd is engaged in the provision of design and fitting-out services, design and procurement of furnishings and decorative materials services, money lending and sourcing and merchandising of fine and rare wines.