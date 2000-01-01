Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3789)

Market Info - 3789

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3789

  • Market CapHKD165.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:3789
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd is a subcontractor engaged in providing formwork erection as well as related ancillary services in Hong Kong. It also undertakes formwork made of aluminium or steel for both building construction and civil engineering projects.

