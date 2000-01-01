Royal Dutch Shell ADR Class A (SGX:PU7D)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PU7D
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PU7D
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolSGX:PU7D
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Integrated
- Currency
- ISINUS7802592060
Company Profile
Royal Dutch Shell PLC is an integrated oil and gas company. The company engages in exploration, production, and refining of oil around the world. It supplies fuel and other chemicals to various industries such as aviation, and marine.