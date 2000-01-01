Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.0 million barrels of liquids and 11.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2019, reserves stood at 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (including equity companies), 37% of which consisted of liquids. Its production and reserves are in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and North and South America. The company operates refineries with capacity of 2.9 mmbd located in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe and sells 18 mtpa of chemicals. Its largest chemical plants, often integrated with its local refineries, are in Central Europe, China, Singapore, and North America.Royal Dutch Shell PLC is an integrated oil and gas company. The company engages in exploration, production, and refining of oil around the world. It supplies fuel and other chemicals to various industries such as aviation, and marine.