Royal Road Minerals Ltd (TSX:RYR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - RYR

Company Info - RYR

  • Market CapCAD59.400m
  • SymbolTSX:RYR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BWH5YF45

Company Profile

Royal Road Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It is focused on the exploration and development of the La Golondrina gold mining project in the Nariño Province of southern Colombia and La Redención Gold Project.

