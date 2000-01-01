Royalty Pharma Class A (NASDAQ:RPRX)
- Market Cap$26.495bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:RPRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINGB00BMVP7Y09
Company Profile
Royalty Pharma PLC is a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry. The company's portfolio consists of royalties on more than 45 marketed therapies and four development-stage product candidates. The therapies in portfolio address therapeutic areas such as rare diseases, oncology, neurology, HIV, cardiology and diabetes, and are delivered to patients across both primary and specialty care settings.