Company Profile

RPC provides pressure pumping, coiled tubing, downhole tools, snubbing, nitrogen, rentals, and other oilfield products and services chiefly to U.S. onshore customers. The company’s flagship subsidiary, Cudd Energy Services, has a strong reputation throughout the industry and was originally founded in 1977.RPC Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States.