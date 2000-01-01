Company Profile

RPS Group PLC advises on development and management of built, natural environment, transport, water and power resources and exploration and production of oil and gas and other natural resources and energy infrastructure. It operates in Europe, North America, Australia and other parts of the world. The company has six segments namely Energy, Consulting - UK and Ireland, Services - UK and Netherlands, Norway, North America, and AAP. The company derives maximum revenue from Consulting - UK & Ireland segment.