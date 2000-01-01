Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group PLC is a property and casualty insurance company providing offerings across the globe. The company's different types of coverage include personal insurance, commercial insurance, and global specialty services. The personal insurance line includes protection for homes, vehicles, pets, and valuables. The commercial insurance line is geared toward business owners, while global specialty places emphasis on highly specialized or multinational businesses. The vast majority of RSA Insurance's premiums are distributed directly to customers.