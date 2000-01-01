RSA Insurance Group Ltd (LSE:RSA)

UK company
Market Info - RSA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RSA

  • Market Cap£7.161bn
  • SymbolLSE:RSA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKKMKR23

Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company providing offerings across the globe. The company's different types of coverage include personal insurance, commercial insurance, and global specialty services. The personal insurance line includes protection for homes, vehicles, pets, and valuables. The commercial insurance line is geared toward business owners, while global specialty places emphasis on highly specialized or multinational businesses. The vast majority of RSA Insurance's premiums are distributed directly to customers.RSA Insurance Group PLC is a property and casualty insurance company providing offerings across the globe. It provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services.

