RT Minerals Corp (TSX:RTM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - RTM

  • Market CapCAD0.360m
  • SymbolTSX:RTM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74976W5000

Company Profile

RT Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of exploring and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its project includes; Ballard Lake, Norwalk, Dill River, Golden Reed Mine, Dog Lake and South Wawa.

