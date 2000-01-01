RTC Group (LSE:RTC)

UK company
Market Info - RTC

Company Info - RTC

  • Market Cap£6.000m
  • SymbolLSE:RTC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0002920121

Company Profile

RTC Group PLC is engaged in the engineering and technical recruitment business that provides temporary and permanent labor to a broad range of industries and customers in both domestic and international markets. It focuses on white and blue-collar recruitment providing temporary, permanent and contingent staff to a range of industries and clients in both domestic and international markets. The company's operating segments include UK Recruitment, UK Central Services, and International Recruitment. Most of its revenues are generated from the UK Recruitment segment.RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the recruitment of human capital resources and the provision of managed services. The company serves industries in both domestic and international markets.

