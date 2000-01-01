Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc designs develop, manufactures and distributes biologic, metal and synthetic implants. its implants are used in orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, general surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues and improve surgical outcomes. It operates through the following business lines: Spine, Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, Surgical Specialties, Cardiothoracic, International, and Global Commercial.RTI Surgical Inc is a surgical implant company. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissue, including bone, cartilage, tendon, ligament, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, dermal tissue and bovine and porcine animal tissue.